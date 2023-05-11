Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Pomeranian Voivodeship
  4. Gdansk
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Gdansk, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house in Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
4 room house
Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 303,377

Properties features in Gdansk, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir