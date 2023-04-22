Apartments for sale in Gdansk, Poland

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room apartment in Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
1 room apartment
Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 79,860
We would like to present you a new apartment in Jasień at a very attractive price only until…
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m²
€ 185,696
We would like to present you a 2-room apartment in the city center, near Motława. The apa…
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 178,182
We have a pleasure to present you 2 room apartment very close to the sea. The property is…
3 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 73 m²
€ 180,249
We present apartments in the developer standard for sale. It’s a complex of buildings loc…
1 room apartment in Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
1 room apartment
Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 111,987
We have a pleasure to present you a a modern housing estate on the border of Morena and Jasi…
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 89,735
We have a pleasure to present you an apartment in very attractive price in beautiful locatio…
1 room apartment in Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
1 room apartment
Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 82,651
We would like to present you a new apartment in Jasień at an attractive price. One of the…
1 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 111,458
We present apartments in the developer standard for sale. It’s a complex of buildings loc…
1 room apartment in Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
1 room apartment
Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 116,638
We have a pleasure to present you a a modern housing estate on the border of Morena and Jasi…
2 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 188,191
We have a pleasure to present you an excellent apartment in the heart of the old town, at 2 …

