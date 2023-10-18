Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Duszniki-Zdroj
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Duszniki-Zdroj, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Duszniki-Zdroj, Poland
3 room apartment
Duszniki-Zdroj, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
For sale a 3-room apartment with an area of 58.1 m2 in Podrzewie in the commune of Duszniki.…
€51,926
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir