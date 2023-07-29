Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Poland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 3
A 2-room, cozy apartment with a separate, bright kitchen, a large bathroom, a balcony and a …
€ 123,731
3 room apartment in Leczyca, Poland
3 room apartment
Leczyca, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Are you looking for an apartment for investment or for yourself? Are you looking for a flat …
€ 105,833
4 room house in Lusowko, Poland
4 room house
Lusowko, Poland
Bedrooms 4
Area 101 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of a one-story house in a semi-d…
€ 132,574
3 room house in Warsaw, Poland
3 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-level semi-detached house with a large living room and open kitchen. Direct access from …
€ 1,393,256
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
A modern studio with an area. 40.3 m2, with a large balcony UNDER THE LOUP Fantastic studio …
€ 225,489
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/10
A 2-room apartment in the Galeria Park estate. The offer is ideal for renting as well as for…
€ 191,469
Apartment in Warsaw, Poland
Apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 7
New apartments for sale near the park in an elegant complex in Warsaw Bemowo districtWe pres…
€ 109,087
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 8/8
For sale with a balcony and a basement two-room apartment with an area of 50.3 sq.m in Warsa…
€ 129,004
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
€ 145,038
3 room house in Poznan, Poland
3 room house
Poznan, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
€ 169,967
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
€ 214,838
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
€ 138,919

