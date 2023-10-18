Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Czarnków-Trzcianka County
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Czarnków-Trzcianka County, Poland

gmina Wielen
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Apartment in Wielen, Poland
Apartment
Wielen, Poland
Area 180 m²
For sale, land property with a detached house. The house has been thoroughly renovated by th…
€163,916
Apartment in Gulcz, Poland
Apartment
Gulcz, Poland
Area 82 500 m²
€93,979
Apartment in Kruteczek, Poland
Apartment
Kruteczek, Poland
Area 191 m²
An attractive, large house for sale located on the edge of the forest in the Notecka Pusza i…
€217,462
Apartment in Biala, Poland
Apartment
Biala, Poland
Area 3 500 m²
FOR SALE, GROUND REAL ESTATE BUILDING STORAGE AND PRODUCTION BUILDINGS WHITE, GM. THREE
€295,049
Apartment in Czarnkow, Poland
Apartment
Czarnkow, Poland
Area 164 m²
€54,639
Apartment in Smieszkowo, Poland
Apartment
Smieszkowo, Poland
Area 28 800 m²
A unique offer!!!
€544,201

Properties features in Czarnków-Trzcianka County, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir