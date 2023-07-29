UAE
Residential
Poland
Cottages
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Poland
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Pila, Poland
2
73 m²
€ 101,867
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3
75 m²
€ 149,571
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
2
1
51 m²
We offer for sale a luxurious apartment in the center of Poznan, in the most prestigious apa…
€ 147,353
7 room house
Wiry, Poland
7
204 m²
€ 257,216
6 room house
Marki, Poland
6
1
150 m²
1/2
If you are looking for a house ready to move in plus the possibility of adapting the attic a…
€ 222,928
8 room house
Warsaw, Poland
8
500 m²
LUXURY RESIDENCE IN THE BEST STAND WILEN POINT Furnished | Spacious | Rich design | For comp…
€ 1,625,204
8 room house
gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
8
321 m²
GŁÓWNE ATUTY Druga linia zabudowy. Własna uliczka dojazdowa. Bardzo solidna konstrukcja ścia…
€ 353,580
7 room house
Warsaw, Poland
7
600 m²
We are pleased to present a unique residence located on a picturesque plot, with a swimming …
€ 1,563,694
5 room house
Ceradz Dolny, Poland
5
171 m²
A modern house in the town of Podznań, Detached House in Ceradz Dolny, only 14 km from Tarnó…
€ 221,863
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
2
40 m²
I recommend buying a non-residential premises located in the basement of a revitalized tenem…
€ 63,454
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2
1
50 m²
3/5
For sale ready to move in one-bedroom apartment of 50.3 sq.m in Warsaw, Białołęka district, …
€ 116,556
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
6
320 m²
1
Luxury detached house with a beautiful garden and a large swimming pool. Next to the house a…
€ 2,259,530
Properties features in Poland
cheap
luxury
