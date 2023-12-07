Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Chodzież County
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Chodzież County, Poland

2 room apartment in Chodziez, Poland
2 room apartment
Chodziez, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
€60,192
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Chodziez, Poland
Apartment
Chodziez, Poland
Area 24 453 m²
€290,504
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Chodziez, Poland
Apartment
Chodziez, Poland
House of dreams in the countryside – 650 m2 on a plot of land with an area of 4.2 ha in a pi…
€743,690
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in Chodzież County, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
