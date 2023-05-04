Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Warsaw West County
  5. gmina Blonie
  6. Blonie
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Blonie, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Blonie, Poland
2 room apartment
Blonie, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 119,111
2 room apartment in Blonie, Poland
2 room apartment
Blonie, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 119,111
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir