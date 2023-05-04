Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Warsaw West County
  5. gmina Blonie
  6. Blonie

Residential properties for sale in Blonie, Poland

2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Blonie, Poland
2 room apartment
Blonie, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 119,111
2 room apartment in Blonie, Poland
2 room apartment
Blonie, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 119,111
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir