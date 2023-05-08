Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Podlaskie Voivodeship
  4. Bielsk County

Residential properties for sale in Bielsk County, Poland

1 property total found
4 room house in Bransk, Poland
4 room house
Bransk, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 183 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 272,843

Properties features in Bielsk County, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
