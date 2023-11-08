Residential properties for sale in Bielawa, Poland

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment in Bielawa, Poland
3 room apartment
Bielawa, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/3
Residential project in Konstancin-Jeziorna consists of 41 apartments, the building has 5 flo…
€139,397
Apartment in Bielawa, Poland
Apartment
Bielawa, Poland
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments for sale in the Warsaw suburb Konstancin-JeziornaWe present a new residential apa…
€92,722
5 room house in Bielawa, Poland
5 room house
Bielawa, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/1
An intimate estate of luxury villas located on a plot of over a hectare, surrounded by green…
€790,300
5 room house in Bielawa, Poland
5 room house
Bielawa, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/1
An intimate estate of luxury villas located on a plot of over a hectare, surrounded by green…
€798,821
6 room house in Bielawa, Poland
6 room house
Bielawa, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
Floor 1/2
Beautiful modern house for sale in the center of Konstancin-Jeziorna 7 roomsThe house is loc…
€851,862
6 room house in Bielawa, Poland
6 room house
Bielawa, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Floor 1/3
The luxury residential complex is located on a plot of more than a hectare, on one of the mo…
€1,02M
9 room house with balcony in Bielawa, Poland
9 room house with balcony
Bielawa, Poland
Rooms 9
Area 438 m²
€940,420
9 room house in Bielawa, Poland
9 room house
Bielawa, Poland
Rooms 9
Area 250 m²
€668,743
