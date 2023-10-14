Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Distrito Panama, Panama

3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Caimitillo, Panama
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Caimitillo, Panama
Rooms 4
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 56
We present to your attention an apartment of 336, 9 m2 with full clean decoration, with ocea…
€932,224
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Distrito Panama, Panama
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Distrito Panama, Panama
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 24
Complex Sweet House ( Ready )   Located just a 15-minute drive from Panama City city cente…
€2,16M
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Caimitillo, Panama
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Caimitillo, Panama
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 24
Complex Sweet House ( Ready )   Located just a 15-minute drive from Panama City city cente…
€312,961

