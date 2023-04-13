Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
147
Famagusta
136
Agios Epiktitos
32
Karavas
23
Nicosia
9
Trikomo
4
Villa To archive
Clear all
26 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 670,512
Villa 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Closed area 155m2 , Living area 300m2, Land 430m2, Included w…
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 464,485
Villa 3 room villain Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 480 m²
€ 398,112
Status: Villa Number of rooms: 3 + 1 With pool  Total area: 480 sq.m Bathroom: Comb…
Villa 3 room villain Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 390 m²
€ 537,989
Status: Villa Number of rooms: 3 + 1 Total area: 390 sq.m Bathroom: Combined View: at se…
Villa 3 room villain Peristeronari, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peristeronari, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 495 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 412,228
 
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 155 m²
€ 482,283
Villa 4 room villain Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 900 m² Number of floors 2
€ 648,586
Nestled in the heart of Kyrenia, is designed with one central idea: life as a perpetual holi…
Villa 2 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
Price on request
About Project • Access to The Beach • 500m to Korineum Golf Course • Commu…
Villa 2 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
Price on request
About Project Direct access to “the cove” beach 1 km to Korineu…
Villa Villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa Villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
About Project 200m to “The Cove” Beach 1 km to Korineum Golf Co…
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 290 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,386
Modern villa with bedrooms 3 in the most beautiful region - Esentepe. Total area: 290 m and …
Villa 4 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 285 m² Number of floors 2
€ 326,476
The new Zephyr - complex is located in the green zone, greenery, incredibly beautiful area i…
Villa 4 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 704,180
Villa 3 room villain Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 593,362
Villa 3 room villain Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 536,850
Villa 2 room villain Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 237,349
Villa 3 room villain Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 680,967
Villa 3 room villain Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 310,815
Villa 3 room villain Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 200 m²
€ 167,606
Villa 4 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 220 m²
€ 528,954
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 135 m²
€ 272,360
Villa 4 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
151 m²
€ 750,000
The elite residence overlooking the sea is located just a short walk from the centre of Prot…
Villa 3 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
207 m²
€ 550,000
The unique complex, consisting of 40 luxury villas, is located in the exclusive district of …
Villa 3 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
149 m²
€ 567,404
The modern residence is located within walking distance of the centre of Pernera, one of the…
Villa 3 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
127 m²
€ 550,000
The elite residence overlooking the sea is located just a short walk from the centre of Prot…
Villa 5 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
450 m²
€ 3,600,000
The unique complex, consisting of 40 luxury villas, is located in the exclusive district of …

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir