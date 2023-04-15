Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta
  4. Trikomo
  5. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 266,211
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 141,002
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 333,328
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 155,553
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bath 334 m²
€ 306,590
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 97 m²
€ 121,287
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir