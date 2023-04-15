Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta
  4. Trikomo

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

5 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 125 m²
€ 65,364
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 53 m²
€ 43,057
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 89 m²
€ 66,921
2 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 144 m²
€ 98,565
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bath 334 m²
€ 306,590
