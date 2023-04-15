Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta
  4. Trikomo
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room housein Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
3 room house
Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 343 m² 25/26 Floor
€ 877,000
A luxurious penthouse for sale with a personal pool on the terrace, in a new complex under c…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir