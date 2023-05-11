Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta
  4. Trikomo
  5. Duplexes

Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

2 properties total found
Duplex 4 rooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1
€ 147,200
Duplex 4 rooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
€ 183,500
