Pool Residential properties for sale in Northern Cyprus

apartments
655
houses
412
22 properties total found
3 room housein Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
3 room house
Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 343 m² 25/26 Floor
€ 877,000
A luxurious penthouse for sale with a personal pool on the terrace, in a new complex under c…
3 room apartmentin Altinova, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Altinova, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m² 4 Floor
€ 278,000
4 room housein Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 room house
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 149 m² Number of floors 2
€ 545,000
Duplex 4 + 1 with a private pool, rooftop terrace, garden, barbecue area and parking, in a n…
2 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 108 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 317,322
Duplex apartment in a modern residential complex in Esentepe! With magnificent sea views, lo…
4 room housein Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
4 room house
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 820,000
Property Description: Separate 4 bedroom villa Structural system: reinforced concrete and st…
2 room housein Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 room house
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 165 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 377,751
Specification apartments in a penthouse with 2 rooms Description of object: Apartment in an…
2 room apartmentin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 357,000
• 100m to the beach "; The Cove"; • 1 km to Golf Club • Salt water pool wit…
4 room housein Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 room house
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 200 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 542,000
• 1 km to Golf Club • Beachfront embossed pool • High quality building mate…
2 room apartmentin Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 262 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 347,000
The project is located in the east of Kyrenia. Thanks to its modern and unique design, varie…
3 room apartmentin Cayirova, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Cayirova, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 330,000
The resort is located on the south side of the Karpas Peninsula, in the recently developing …
2 room apartmentin Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 108 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 301,400
The complex in Tatlysu is located on 16000 square meters of luxury real estate, just a two-m…
3 room housein Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 room house
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 325 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 753,000
This project is located in eastern Kyrenia. An exotic lifestyle with a modern, unique design…
1 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 115,576
One-room apartmentLocation Esentepe districtDistance 54 km from ap. Ercan, 82 km from ap. La…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 278,582
Penthouse Suite 2 + 1 with Sea ViewLocation Esentepe districtDistance 54 km from ap. Ercan, …
Villa 4 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 704,180
1 room Cottagein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 room Cottage
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 675,000
Project features:This charming Mediterranean property is built on two levels offering 220 sq…
3 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 163 m²
€ 658,000
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 129 sq.m. covered i…
3 room apartmentin Paralimni, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 145 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale new three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in Tourist area - Limassol p…
3 room apartmentin Paralimni, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 145 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale new three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in Tourist area - Limassol p…
3 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 192 m²
€ 924,000
 
3 room apartmentin Paralimni, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 195 m²
€ 1,080,000
 
2 room apartmentin Paralimni, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 159 m²
€ 1,116,000
 

