Seaview Studios for Sale in Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
15
Kyrenia
7
Nicosia
1
Trikomo
1
16 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 46 m² 9/11 Floor
€ 90,931
700 meters to the Mediterranean Sea and the equipped Long Beach    The infrastruct…
1 room studio apartmentin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 58,231
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 62,711
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
46 m² 10 Floor
€ 103,454
Studio apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
46 m² 10 Floor
€ 103,808
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 79,602
2 room Studio apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room Studio apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
€ 188,741
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 110,827
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² Number of floors 2
€ 101,895
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
1 room studio apartmentin Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² Number of floors 20
€ 73,749
 
1 room studio apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 50 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 58,967
Chic video apartments in the prestigious CAESAR BLUE complex 100 meters to the sea. The c…
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 76,419
Can you buy a place in paradise? Maybe, but not a place, but comfortable apartments!Buying r…
1 room studio apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 92,545
Awesome villa complex in Northern CyprusThe project is located in Esentep, KyreniaPerfect Me…
1 room studio apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² Number of floors 2
€ 73,341
1 room studio apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 118,616
New project in the Esentepe area, premium class on the 1st line of the Mediterranean coast. …
1 room studio apartment with Buying a property, with Investmentsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with Buying a property, with Investments
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 7/13 Floor
€ 73,328
The apartment is unfurnished with equipped kitchen and bathroom and a terrace with pool…

