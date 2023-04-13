Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
15
Kyrenia
7
Nicosia
1
Trikomo
1
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 46 m² 9/11 Floor
€ 90,931
700 meters to the Mediterranean Sea and the equipped Long Beach    The infrastruct…
1 room studio apartmentin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 58,231
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 62,711
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
46 m² 10 Floor
€ 103,454
Studio apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
46 m² 10 Floor
€ 103,808
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 79,602
2 room Studio apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room Studio apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
€ 188,741
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 110,827
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² Number of floors 2
€ 101,895
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
1 room studio apartmentin Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² Number of floors 20
€ 73,749
 
1 room studio apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 50 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 58,967
Chic video apartments in the prestigious CAESAR BLUE complex 100 meters to the sea. The c…
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 76,419
Can you buy a place in paradise? Maybe, but not a place, but comfortable apartments!Buying r…
1 room studio apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 92,545
Awesome villa complex in Northern CyprusThe project is located in Esentep, KyreniaPerfect Me…
1 room studio apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² Number of floors 2
€ 73,341
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 3 Floor
€ 99,516
Готовый блок в новом комплексе апартаментов и вилл в 50 м от собственного  пляжа, с дей…
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m² 2 Floor
€ 100,459
Это современный жилой комплекс, разработанный и спроектированный застройщиками Северного Кип…
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 1 Floor
€ 64,892
Новый комплекс вилл и апартаментов. Дата ввода в эксплуатацию март 2022 г. Полностью с ремон…
1 room studio apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 118,616
New project in the Esentepe area, premium class on the 1st line of the Mediterranean coast. …
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 7/13 Floor
€ 73,341
Payment plan: ON BLOCK & Laquo; E & Raquo; 1000 years. deposit 30% advance payment 30% accor…
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 11/16 Floor
€ 54,949
One of the most chic complexes of Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential from a…
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 5/16 Floor
€ 43,436
One of the most chic complexes of Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential from a…
1 room studio apartment with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 8/13 Floor
€ 48,195
One of the fanciest complexes in Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential from a …
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 4/13 Floor
€ 40,861
One of the most popular complexes of Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential! …
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 10/16 Floor
€ 52,386
One of the most popular complexes of Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential! …
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 7/13 Floor
€ 46,624
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 57,520
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² Number of floors 5
€ 56,415
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartmentin Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 44,901
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 55,368
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartmentin Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 64 m² Number of floors 10
€ 43,855
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…

