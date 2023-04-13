Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Northern Cyprus

Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
46 m²
9/11 Floor
€ 90,931
700 meters to the Mediterranean Sea and the equipped Long Beach The infrastruct…
1 room studio apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 58,231
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 54,872
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 62,711
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 670,512
Villa 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Closed area 155m2 , Living area 300m2, Land 430m2, Included w…
2 room apartment
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 102,289
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 201,976
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 297,023
1 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
85 m²
€ 199,955
Larnaca Airport 79 km • Nicosia 65 km Ayia Napa 45 km • Ercan Airport 55 km Miles of golden…
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 150,192
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
62 m²
9 Floor
€ 134,051
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
46 m²
10 Floor
€ 103,454
1 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 114,778
2 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 153,442
Studio apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
46 m²
10 Floor
€ 103,808
1 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
62 m²
3 Floor
€ 124,880
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
45 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 79,602
3 room house
Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
343 m²
25/26 Floor
€ 877,000
A luxurious penthouse for sale with a personal pool on the terrace, in a new complex under c…
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 464,485
2 room Studio apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
€ 188,741
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 223,251
2 room apartment
Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
219 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 285,983
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 110,827
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 176,357
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 101,895
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
1 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
€ 138,941
For sale under construction apartment with a layout of 1 + 1 ( one bedroom and living room )…
1 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
€ 114,169
The complex is located on a hill of the BOGAZ region! 36 chic apartments with panoramic v…
2 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
€ 230,000
Status: apartment Number of rooms: 2 + 1 With pool Bathroom: Combined View: on the sea a…
2 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 214,120
Status: apartment Number of rooms: 2 + 1 Total area: 90 sq.m Bathroom: Combined View: at…
Villa 3 room villa
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
480 m²
€ 398,112
Status: Villa Number of rooms: 3 + 1 With pool Total area: 480 sq.m Bathroom: Comb…
Search using the map