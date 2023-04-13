Northern Cyprus
Show properties list



Penthouses for sale in Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia
27
Famagusta
14
Trikomo
8
Karavas
3
Penthouse

28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 176,357
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
102 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 108,839
Penthouse 3 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Price on request
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Esentepe region Located only 200 meters t…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Price on request
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Tatlisu region This luxurious project is …
Penthouse 2 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
112 m²
€ 147,126
• 200m to the beach & nbsp;• 1 km to Golf Club• Pool with sea view• High…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
2 Floor
€ 398,064
Penthouse 4 rooms
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
167 m²
9 Floor
€ 352,303
Новый комплекс вилл и апартаментов на Лонг Бич. В продаже готовые пентхаусы на 9-м этаже . С…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
€ 278,582
Penthouse Suite 2 + 1 with Sea ViewLocation Esentepe districtDistance 54 km from ap. Ercan, …
Penthouse 3 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
166 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 313,891
-100m to the beach "The & nbsp; Cove" & nbsp; & nbsp ; . -1 & nbsp; km & nbsp; to the gol…
Penthouse 2 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
112 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 135,960
-Summer sea and mountain views -High-quality building materials & nbsp ; -Studies, loft pen…
Penthouse 2 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 62,799
If you want to live in a complex in your own house, this project will present townhouses and…
Penthouse 2 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
69 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 75,882
Park Residence & nbsp ; A unique project from a famous developer is located in the mos…
Penthouse 2 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
162 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 134,495
Park Residence & nbsp ; A unique project from a famous developer is located in the mos…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 56,229
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 266,736
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kalecik, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 68,944
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 141,279
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 155,859
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 333,985
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 203,442
Penthouse 1 room
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
3 bath
170 m²
12/12 Floor
€ 247,219
This modern and sleek resort built by Afik Group is situated in Long Beach, Iskele and is on…
Penthouse 1 room
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
151 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 130,942
Meet Kriera Focus, the new star of Long Beach with its panoramic views where you will feel t…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
75 m²
€ 230,406
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
334 m²
€ 309,548
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bafra, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
112 m²
€ 157,078
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
97 m²
€ 122,457
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
35 m²
€ 52,372
