Apartments for sale in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus

2 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 1,083,000
Situated in the heart of the city, on one of its busiest streets, this majestic project stan…
4 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
4 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale Apartment of 332 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 330,000
For sale Apartment of 121 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale Apartment of 159 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
1 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 145,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 55 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 147 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 197,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 98 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated…
1 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 685,000
1 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,179,000
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 165,000
For sale Apartment of 147 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 698,000
For sale Apartment of 166 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. …
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 230,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 255,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 134 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 215,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 117 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 270,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 134 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 140 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 230,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 124 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 10/1 Floor
€ 2,027,000
Apartment for sale 193 sq.m in Nicosia. The apartment is located on the 29th floor and consi…

