Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Northern Cyprus

apartments
655
houses
412
101 property total found
1 room studio apartmentin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 58,231
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room apartmentin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 54,872
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 62,711
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 670,512
Villa 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Closed area 155m2 , Living area 300m2, Land 430m2, Included w…
2 room apartmentin Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 102,289
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 201,976
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 297,023
Villa 3 room villain Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 190 m² Number of floors 1
€ 244,964
Our detached houses are located in Famagusta- Mutluyaka region, the first phase of our proje…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m² Number of floors 1
€ 244,964
FORTUNA VILLAS YENIBOGAZICI We are here with our project consisting of 4 spacious duplex …
1 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 62 m² 9 Floor
€ 134,051
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
46 m² 10 Floor
€ 103,454
1 room apartmentin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 114,778
2 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 153,442
Studio apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
46 m² 10 Floor
€ 103,808
1 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 62 m² 3 Floor
€ 124,880
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 79,602
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 464,485
2 room Studio apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room Studio apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
€ 188,741
2 room apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 223,251
2 room apartmentin Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 219 m² Number of floors 2
€ 285,983
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 110,827
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² Number of floors 2
€ 176,357
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² Number of floors 2
€ 101,895
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
2 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
€ 230,000
Status: apartment Number of rooms: 2 + 1 With pool Bathroom: Combined View: on the sea a…
Villa 3 room villain Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 480 m²
€ 398,112
Status: Villa Number of rooms: 3 + 1 With pool  Total area: 480 sq.m Bathroom: Comb…
3 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
€ 242,095
Status: apartment  Number of rooms: 3 + 1 ( three bedrooms + living room ) Bathroom: …
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 11/30 Floor
€ 101,000
Premium class complex in Northern Cyprus We offer Apartments choice: 1 + 1 ( from 55 m2 ) …
1 room apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 85,000
The complex-health center is located in Northern Cyprus in the eastern part of Kyrenia-Bahce…
2 room apartmentin Bafra, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bafra, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 196,000
A unique project on the Mediterranean coast of Northern Cyprus Resort premium complex on th…
Villa 3 room villain Peristeronari, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peristeronari, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 495 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 412,228
 

Regions with properties for sale

Kyrenia
Famagusta
Nicosia
Karavas
Trikomo
Agios Epiktitos
Guzelyurt

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir