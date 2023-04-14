Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

4 room housein Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 room house
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 149 m² Number of floors 2
€ 545,000
Duplex 4 + 1 with a private pool, rooftop terrace, garden, barbecue area and parking, in a n…
2 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 108 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 317,322
Duplex apartment in a modern residential complex in Esentepe! With magnificent sea views, lo…
4 room housein Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
4 room house
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 820,000
Property Description: Separate 4 bedroom villa Structural system: reinforced concrete and st…
2 room apartmentin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 357,000
• 100m to the beach "; The Cove"; • 1 km to Golf Club • Salt water pool wit…
4 room housein Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 room house
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 200 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 542,000
• 1 km to Golf Club • Beachfront embossed pool • High quality building mate…
2 room apartmentin Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 262 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 347,000
The project is located in the east of Kyrenia. Thanks to its modern and unique design, varie…
2 room apartmentin Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 108 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 301,400
The complex in Tatlysu is located on 16000 square meters of luxury real estate, just a two-m…
1 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 115,576
One-room apartmentLocation Esentepe districtDistance 54 km from ap. Ercan, 82 km from ap. La…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 278,582
Penthouse Suite 2 + 1 with Sea ViewLocation Esentepe districtDistance 54 km from ap. Ercan, …
Villa 4 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 704,180

