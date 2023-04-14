Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne (Kyrenia)
  4. Kyrenia
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 79,209
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 110,827
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² Number of floors 2
€ 101,895
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
1 room studio apartmentin Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² Number of floors 20
€ 73,385
 
1 room studio apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 92,088
Awesome villa complex in Northern CyprusThe project is located in Esentep, KyreniaPerfect Me…
1 room studio apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² Number of floors 2
€ 72,979
1 room studio apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 118,030
New project in the Esentepe area, premium class on the 1st line of the Mediterranean coast. …

Properties features in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir