Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne (Kyrenia)
  4. Kyrenia
  5. Multilevel-apartment

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 107,830
2 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 83,529
2 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 80 m²
€ 67,650
3 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
130 m²
€ 1,030,965
The luxurious residence is located in the centre of Protaras and just 400 metres from its ma…
2 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 145,808
A magnificent project where you can be in touch with nature, away from high-rise buildings, …
2 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 86 m²
€ 67,754
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 80,090
Great project of & nbsp; located in the most favorite area of northern Cyprus - Long Beach.L…
3 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 155 m²
€ 62,542
2 room housein Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 room house
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 165 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 375,887
Specification apartments in a penthouse with 2 rooms Description of object: Apartment in an…
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 69,259
Park Residence & nbsp ; A unique project from a famous developer is located in the mos…
Villa 2 room villain Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 119,812
Villa 4 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
151 m²
€ 672,369
The elite residence overlooking the sea is located just a short walk from the centre of Prot…

Properties features in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir