Northern Cyprus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Northern Cyprus
New houses in Northern Cyprus
All new buildings in Northern Cyprus
46
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Northern Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Northern Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Northern Cyprus
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Northern Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Northern Cyprus
Find an Agent in Northern Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Northern Cyprus
Agents in Northern Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Northern Cyprus
Shop
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Northern Cyprus
Find an Agent in Northern Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Northern Cyprus
Agents in Northern Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Northern Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Girne (Kyrenia)
Kyrenia
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Karavas
89
Agios Epiktitos
47
Guzelyurt
1
Clear all
49 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 670,512
Villa 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Closed area 155m2 , Living area 300m2, Land 430m2, Included w…
2 room apartment
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 102,289
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 201,976
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 297,023
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
45 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 79,602
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 464,485
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 110,827
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 176,357
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 101,895
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
1 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 85,000
The complex-health center is located in Northern Cyprus in the eastern part of Kyrenia-Bahce…
1 room studio apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
Number of floors 20
€ 73,749
1 room apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
122 m²
Number of floors 20
€ 258,547
2 room apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
Number of floors 20
€ 89,673
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS: PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATI…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
102 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 108,839
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
155 m²
€ 482,283
Villa 4 room villa
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
900 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 648,586
Nestled in the heart of Kyrenia, is designed with one central idea: life as a perpetual holi…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Price on request
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Esentepe region Located only 200 meters t…
4 room house
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
149 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 545,000
Duplex 4 + 1 with a private pool, rooftop terrace, garden, barbecue area and parking, in a n…
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
108 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 317,322
Duplex apartment in a modern residential complex in Esentepe! With magnificent sea views, lo…
2 room apartment
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 357,000
• 100m to the beach "; The Cove"; • 1 km to Golf Club • Salt water pool wit…
Villa 2 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Price on request
About Project • Access to The Beach • 500m to Korineum Golf Course • Commu…
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Price on request
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Price on request
About Project • Access to Cove Beach • 1 km to Korineum Golf Course • Comm…
Villa 2 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
Price on request
About Project Direct access to “the cove” beach 1 km to Korineu…
Villa Villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
Price on request
About Project 200m to “The Cove” Beach 1 km to Korineum Golf Co…
1 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
€ 152,506
Has 55 square meters There are many interior design elements that will allow the owner …
4 room house
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 542,000
• 1 km to Golf Club • Beachfront embossed pool • High quality building mate…
2 room apartment
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
262 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 347,000
The project is located in the east of Kyrenia. Thanks to its modern and unique design, varie…
Penthouse 2 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
112 m²
€ 147,126
• 200m to the beach & nbsp;• 1 km to Golf Club• Pool with sea view• High…
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 189,192
• Free access to the beach & nbsp;• 1 km to Golf Club• Pool with excellent se…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map