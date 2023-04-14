Northern Cyprus
New buildings
Houses
Houses for sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Agios Epiktitos
39
Karavas
28
House
Clear all
35 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
128 m²
€ 384,927
Комплекс вилл находится в самой живописной части острова в 10 км от Кирении, на границе посе…
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 667,203
Villa 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Closed area 155m2 , Living area 300m2, Land 430m2, Included w…
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 462,192
Villa 4 room villa
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
4 bath
220 m²
€ 426,058
Проект расположен в спокойном, уютном и живописном месте, Северного Кипра, посреди оли…
3 room townhouse
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
150 m²
€ 289,501
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15…
3 room townhouse
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
150 m²
€ 289,501
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15…
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
155 m²
€ 479,903
Villa 4 room villa
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
900 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 645,384
Nestled in the heart of Kyrenia, is designed with one central idea: life as a perpetual holi…
4 room house
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
149 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 545,000
Duplex 4 + 1 with a private pool, rooftop terrace, garden, barbecue area and parking, in a n…
4 room house
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 820,000
Property Description: Separate 4 bedroom villa Structural system: reinforced concrete and st…
Villa 2 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Price on request
About Project • Access to The Beach • 500m to Korineum Golf Course • Commu…
Villa 2 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
Price on request
About Project Direct access to “the cove” beach 1 km to Korineu…
Villa Villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
Price on request
About Project 200m to “The Cove” Beach 1 km to Korineum Golf Co…
4 room house
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 542,000
• 1 km to Golf Club • Beachfront embossed pool • High quality building mate…
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
290 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 393,435
Modern villa with bedrooms 3 in the most beautiful region - Esentepe. Total area: 290 m and …
Villa 4 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
285 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 324,865
The new Zephyr - complex is located in the green zone, greenery, incredibly beautiful area i…
Villa 4 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
280 m²
€ 700,704
Cottage 2 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 359,712
Villa Villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,759,941
A wonderful mansion on the Mediterranean Sea, with a total area of 1250 square meters, is ad…
Villa Villa with Residence and citizenship
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
575 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,092,919
First we wanted to give information about the architect who. Century designed a special proj…
Villa 5 room villa with Investments
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
€ 680,199
Villa 4 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
700 m²
€ 816,238
Villa with a total indoor area of 700 m & sup2; in a modern architectural style with views o…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 224,929
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 141,231
Villa 3 room villa
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 203,397
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 395,548
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 259,912
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 214,700
Villa 3 room villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 247,535
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 209,049
1
2
