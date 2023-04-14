Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne (Kyrenia)
  4. Kyrenia
  5. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villain Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kapparis, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 205 m² Number of floors 2
€ 400,407
Villa for sale in a complex under construction in Agia Triada, Protaras, Famagusta. The comp…
Villa Villa with Residence and citizenshipin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa Villa with Residence and citizenship
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
575 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,092,919
First we wanted to give information about the architect who. Century designed a special proj…
2 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 78,556
2 room apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 75 m²
€ 103,194
2 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 152,685
Villa 3 room villain Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 171,805
Cottage 2 roomsin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 359,712
1 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 147,185
Status: apartment Number of rooms: 1 + 1 Total area: 68 sq.m Bathroom: Combined …
Villa 4 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 700,704
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Kumyali, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kumyali, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 248,665
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 5/16 Floor
€ 69,259
2 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 62,947
It is all about the location and this one won't let you down. Situated on the east coast…

Properties features in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir