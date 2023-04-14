Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

37 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 101,784
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 200,979
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 295,557
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 79,209
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 110,827
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² Number of floors 2
€ 176,357
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² Number of floors 2
€ 101,895
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
1 room apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 85,000
The complex-health center is located in Northern Cyprus in the eastern part of Kyrenia-Bahce…
1 room studio apartmentin Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² Number of floors 20
€ 73,385
 
1 room apartmentin Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 122 m² Number of floors 20
€ 257,271
 
2 room apartmentin Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² Number of floors 20
€ 89,230
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS:   PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATI…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 108,302
Penthouse 3 roomsin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
Price on request
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Esentepe region Located only 200 meters t…
2 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 108 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 317,322
Duplex apartment in a modern residential complex in Esentepe! With magnificent sea views, lo…
2 room apartmentin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 357,000
• 100m to the beach "; The Cove"; • 1 km to Golf Club • Salt water pool wit…
2 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
Price on request
About Project • Access to Cove Beach • 1 km to Korineum Golf Course • Comm…
1 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 151,753
Has 55 square meters There are many interior design elements that will allow the owner …
2 room apartmentin Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 262 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 347,000
The project is located in the east of Kyrenia. Thanks to its modern and unique design, varie…
Penthouse 2 roomsin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 112 m²
€ 146,400
• 200m to the beach & nbsp;• 1 km to Golf Club• Pool with sea view• High…
2 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m² Number of floors 2
€ 188,258
• Free access to the beach & nbsp;• 1 km to Golf Club• Pool with excellent se…
1 room studio apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 92,088
Awesome villa complex in Northern CyprusThe project is located in Esentep, KyreniaPerfect Me…
2 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 187,626
The site is ideally located on the seashore with views of the sea and the mountains from thr…
1 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 109,468
1 room studio apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² Number of floors 2
€ 72,979
2 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 2 Floor
€ 167,434
Located in an exceptionally well maintained residential development is this first-floor apar…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 2 Floor
€ 396,100
1 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 119 m² 2 Floor
€ 94,181
Has 53.75 square meters with a bedroom of 13.3 square meters, plus a terrace of 11.5 square …
2 room apartmentin Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 108 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 301,400
The complex in Tatlysu is located on 16000 square meters of luxury real estate, just a two-m…
2 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/2 Floor
€ 301,298

