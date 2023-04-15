Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Karavas, Northern Cyprus

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² Number of floors 27
€ 74,121
Great project of & nbsp; located in the most favorite area of northern Cyprus - Long Beach. …
Villa 3 room villain Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 314 m² Number of floors 2
€ 438,120
Villa for sale in Agia Thekla, near the marina of Ayia Napa, Famagusta. The ideal option for…
Mansion 8 roomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 8 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 527 m²
€ 2,604,002
First of all, we wanted to give information about the architect who designed the special pro…
2 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 80,653
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Leonarisso, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Leonarisso, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 102,629
A Brand New Project in Iskele Bogaz Area .. Our project consisting of semi-detached …
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 66,346
  & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; If you want to live in your own house, then t…
2 room apartmentin Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 75,572
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room apartmentin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 56,288
2 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/13 Floor
€ 102,507
  A hotel complex ( 44,000 square meters ), during the construction of the residential …
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 226,126
Apartment for sale in the Kapparis area (Protaras, Famagusta). Modern design, high-quality m…
2 room apartmentin Tuzla, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Tuzla, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 80 m²
€ 56,027
2 room apartmentin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 226,123
For sale under construction. Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situate…
