Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne (Kyrenia)
  4. Kyrenia
  5. Karavas

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Karavas, Northern Cyprus

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 85 m²
€ 77,815
Villa 2 room villain Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 133 m² Number of floors 2
€ 119,337
Cozy villa located in one of the favorite & nbsp; complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for bo…
1 room Cottagein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 room Cottage
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 663,623
Project features:This charming Mediterranean property is built on two levels offering 220 sq…
2 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 88 m²
€ 88,190
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 75 m²
€ 228,204
1 room apartmentin Tuzla, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Tuzla, Northern Cyprus
50 m²
€ 33,201
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 3/13 Floor
€ 77,829
The LCD is just minutes from beautiful Long Beach, 10 minutes from the ancient city of Salam…
3 room apartmentin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 255,618
For sale under construction. Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 108,960
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 16
€ 60,126
2 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 145,131
A magnificent project where you can be in touch with nature, away from high-rise buildings, …
2 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 80,341
& nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nb…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir