Pool Mansions for sale in Karavas, Northern Cyprus

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 107,048
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 52 m²
€ 51,773
Penthouse 4 roomsin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 2 Floor
€ 394,261
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 105,272
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Leonarisso, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Leonarisso, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 102,629
A Brand New Project in Iskele Bogaz Area .. Our project consisting of semi-detached …
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 7/13 Floor
€ 83,017
Payment plan: ON THE BLOCK & Laquo; A & Raquo; 1,000 years. deposit 30% deposit 30% on key (…
2 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 116 m² 3 Floor
€ 132,804
Готовый блок в новом комплексе апартаментов и вилл в 50 м от собственного  пляжа, с дей…
Villa 3 room villain Tuzla, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Tuzla, Northern Cyprus
3 bath 280 m²
€ 290,508
2 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 151,976
3 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 165 m²
€ 207,439
-Apartments with 1,2,3 bedrooms for 1. Floor with terrace and garden - Luxury penthouses wit…
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 200,046
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 460,046
