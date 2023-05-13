Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele District
  4. Studios

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Iskele District, Northern Cyprus

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Iskele (Trikomo), Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Iskele (Trikomo), Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 93,722
1 room apartment in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 79,233
2 room apartment in Iskele (Trikomo), Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Iskele (Trikomo), Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€ 68,449
3 room apartment in Iskele (Trikomo), Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Iskele (Trikomo), Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
€ 98,000
We present to you a new project of a full-time residential complex in the Iskele region. The…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 56,881
2 room apartment in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Price on request
About Project • Access to Cove Beach • 1 km to Korineum Golf Course • Comm…
1 room apartment in Iskele (Trikomo), Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Iskele (Trikomo), Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/6
€ 52,548
Meet Kriera Focus, the new star of Long Beach with its panoramic views where you will feel t…
Apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Area 75 m²
€ 68,558
1 room apartment in Iskele (Trikomo), Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Iskele (Trikomo), Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 57,918
It is all about the location and this one won't let you down. Situated on the east coast…
1 room apartment in Iskele (Trikomo), Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Iskele (Trikomo), Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 63,455
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/1
€ 165,000
For sale apartment of 147 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 235,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…

Properties features in Iskele District, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir