Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Northern Cyprus

villas
331
cottages
25
mansions
20
bungalows
10
townhouses
10
duplexes
1
House To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 room housein Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
3 room house
Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 343 m² 25/26 Floor
€ 877,000
A luxurious penthouse for sale with a personal pool on the terrace, in a new complex under c…
4 room housein Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 room house
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 149 m² Number of floors 2
€ 545,000
Duplex 4 + 1 with a private pool, rooftop terrace, garden, barbecue area and parking, in a n…
4 room housein Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
4 room house
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 820,000
Property Description: Separate 4 bedroom villa Structural system: reinforced concrete and st…
2 room housein Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 room house
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 165 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 377,751
Specification apartments in a penthouse with 2 rooms Description of object: Apartment in an…
4 room housein Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 room house
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 200 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 542,000
• 1 km to Golf Club • Beachfront embossed pool • High quality building mate…
3 room housein Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 room house
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 325 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 753,000
This project is located in eastern Kyrenia. An exotic lifestyle with a modern, unique design…
Villa 4 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 704,180
1 room Cottagein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 room Cottage
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 675,000
Project features:This charming Mediterranean property is built on two levels offering 220 sq…

Regions with properties for sale

Kyrenia
Famagusta
Agios Epiktitos
Karavas
Nicosia
Trikomo

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir