Show properties list
Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Houses
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Northern Cyprus
21 property total found
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 670,512
Villa 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Closed area 155m2 , Living area 300m2, Land 430m2, Included w…
Villa 3 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
190 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 244,964
Our detached houses are located in Famagusta- Mutluyaka region, the first phase of our proje…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
210 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 244,964
FORTUNA VILLAS YENIBOGAZICI We are here with our project consisting of 4 spacious duplex …
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 464,485
Villa 3 room villa
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
480 m²
€ 398,112
Status: Villa Number of rooms: 3 + 1 With pool Total area: 480 sq.m Bathroom: Comb…
Villa 3 room villa
Peristeronari, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
495 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 412,228
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
155 m²
€ 482,283
Villa 4 room villa
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
900 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 648,586
Nestled in the heart of Kyrenia, is designed with one central idea: life as a perpetual holi…
4 room house
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
149 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 545,000
Duplex 4 + 1 with a private pool, rooftop terrace, garden, barbecue area and parking, in a n…
2 room house
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
165 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 377,751
Specification apartments in a penthouse with 2 rooms Description of object: Apartment in an…
Villa 2 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Price on request
About Project • Access to The Beach • 500m to Korineum Golf Course • Commu…
Villa 2 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
Price on request
About Project Direct access to “the cove” beach 1 km to Korineu…
Villa Villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
Price on request
About Project 200m to “The Cove” Beach 1 km to Korineum Golf Co…
4 room house
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 542,000
• 1 km to Golf Club • Beachfront embossed pool • High quality building mate…
Mansion 8 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
527 m²
€ 2,629,125
First of all, we wanted to give information about the architect who designed the special pro…
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
290 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 395,386
Modern villa with bedrooms 3 in the most beautiful region - Esentepe. Total area: 290 m and …
3 room house
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
325 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 753,000
This project is located in eastern Kyrenia. An exotic lifestyle with a modern, unique design…
Villa 4 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
285 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 326,476
The new Zephyr - complex is located in the green zone, greenery, incredibly beautiful area i…
Villa 4 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
280 m²
€ 704,180
Villa 3 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
325 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 385,123
Special project consisting of 9 villas in Famagusta Salamis Region. Known for its proxi…
Villa 3 room villa
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
200 m²
€ 167,606
