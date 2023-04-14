Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne (Kyrenia)
  4. Studios

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
7
Nicosia
1
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 79,602
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 110,827
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² Number of floors 2
€ 101,895
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
1 room studio apartmentin Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² Number of floors 20
€ 73,749
 
1 room studio apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 92,545
Awesome villa complex in Northern CyprusThe project is located in Esentep, KyreniaPerfect Me…
1 room studio apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² Number of floors 2
€ 73,341
1 room studio apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 118,616
New project in the Esentepe area, premium class on the 1st line of the Mediterranean coast. …

Properties features in Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir