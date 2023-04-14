Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus

52 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 670,512
Villa 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Closed area 155m2 , Living area 300m2, Land 430m2, Included w…
2 room apartmentin Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 102,289
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 201,976
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 297,023
1 room apartmentin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 114,778
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 79,602
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 464,485
2 room apartmentin Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 219 m² Number of floors 2
€ 285,983
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 110,827
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² Number of floors 2
€ 176,357
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² Number of floors 2
€ 101,895
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
1 room apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 85,000
The complex-health center is located in Northern Cyprus in the eastern part of Kyrenia-Bahce…
1 room studio apartmentin Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² Number of floors 20
€ 73,749
 
1 room apartmentin Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 122 m² Number of floors 20
€ 258,547
 
2 room apartmentin Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² Number of floors 20
€ 89,673
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS:   PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATI…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 108,839
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 155 m²
€ 482,283
Villa 4 room villain Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 900 m² Number of floors 2
€ 648,586
Nestled in the heart of Kyrenia, is designed with one central idea: life as a perpetual holi…
2 room apartmentin Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 3 Floor
€ 76,167
Great Location in Gönyeli in quiet neighborhood with a tenant.  Perfect in…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
Price on request
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Esentepe region Located only 200 meters t…
4 room housein Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 room house
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 149 m² Number of floors 2
€ 545,000
Duplex 4 + 1 with a private pool, rooftop terrace, garden, barbecue area and parking, in a n…
2 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 108 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 317,322
Duplex apartment in a modern residential complex in Esentepe! With magnificent sea views, lo…
2 room apartmentin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 357,000
• 100m to the beach "; The Cove"; • 1 km to Golf Club • Salt water pool wit…
Villa 2 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
Price on request
About Project • Access to The Beach • 500m to Korineum Golf Course • Commu…
2 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
Price on request
About Project • Access to Cove Beach • 1 km to Korineum Golf Course • Comm…
Villa 2 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
Price on request
About Project Direct access to “the cove” beach 1 km to Korineu…
Villa Villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa Villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
About Project 200m to “The Cove” Beach 1 km to Korineum Golf Co…
1 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 152,506
Has 55 square meters There are many interior design elements that will allow the owner …
4 room housein Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 room house
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 200 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 542,000
• 1 km to Golf Club • Beachfront embossed pool • High quality building mate…

Properties features in Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus

