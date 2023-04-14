Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne (Kyrenia)
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
182
Agios Epiktitos
39
Karavas
28
Nicosia
2
36 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
VIP
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 128 m²
€ 386,837
Комплекс вилл находится в самой живописной части острова в 10 км от Кирении, на границе посе…
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 670,512
Villa 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Closed area 155m2 , Living area 300m2, Land 430m2, Included w…
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 464,485
Villa 4 room villain Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
4 bath 220 m²
€ 428,171
Проект  расположен в спокойном, уютном и живописном месте, Северного Кипра, посреди оли…
3 room townhousein Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 bath 150 m²
€ 290,937
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15…
3 room townhousein Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 bath 150 m²
€ 290,937
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15…
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 155 m²
€ 482,283
Villa 4 room villain Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 900 m² Number of floors 2
€ 648,586
Nestled in the heart of Kyrenia, is designed with one central idea: life as a perpetual holi…
4 room housein Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 room house
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 149 m² Number of floors 2
€ 545,000
Duplex 4 + 1 with a private pool, rooftop terrace, garden, barbecue area and parking, in a n…
4 room housein Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
4 room house
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 820,000
Property Description: Separate 4 bedroom villa Structural system: reinforced concrete and st…
Villa 2 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
Price on request
About Project • Access to The Beach • 500m to Korineum Golf Course • Commu…
Villa 2 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
Price on request
About Project Direct access to “the cove” beach 1 km to Korineu…
Villa Villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa Villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
About Project 200m to “The Cove” Beach 1 km to Korineum Golf Co…
4 room housein Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 room house
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 200 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 542,000
• 1 km to Golf Club • Beachfront embossed pool • High quality building mate…
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 290 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,386
Modern villa with bedrooms 3 in the most beautiful region - Esentepe. Total area: 290 m and …
Villa 4 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 285 m² Number of floors 2
€ 326,476
The new Zephyr - complex is located in the green zone, greenery, incredibly beautiful area i…
Villa 4 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 704,180
Cottage 2 roomsin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 361,496
Villa Villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa Villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,773,631
A wonderful mansion on the Mediterranean Sea, with a total area of 1250 square meters, is ad…
Villa Villa with Residence and citizenshipin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa Villa with Residence and citizenship
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
575 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,103,300
First we wanted to give information about the architect who. Century designed a special proj…
Villa 5 room villa with Investmentsin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with Investments
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
€ 683,572
Villa 4 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 700 m²
€ 820,287
Villa with a total indoor area of 700 m & sup2; in a modern architectural style with views o…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 226,045
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 141,931
Villa 3 room villain Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 204,406
Villa 5 room villain Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 397,510
Villa 4 room villain Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 261,201
Villa 4 room villain Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 215,765
Villa 3 room villain Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 248,763
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 210,085

