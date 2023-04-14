Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne (Kyrenia)
  4. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 135,173
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 65,201
Villa 3 room villain Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 169 m²
€ 139,323
It is all about the location and this one won't let you down. Situated on the east coast…
2 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m² Number of floors 2
€ 189,192
• Free access to the beach & nbsp;• 1 km to Golf Club• Pool with excellent se…
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 10/16 Floor
€ 52,386
One of the most popular complexes of Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential! …
2 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 78,945
2 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 153,442
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m² Number of floors 1
€ 244,964
FORTUNA VILLAS YENIBOGAZICI We are here with our project consisting of 4 spacious duplex …
Penthouse 4 roomsin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 2 Floor
€ 398,064
Villa 4 room villain Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
4 bath 220 m²
€ 428,171
Проект  расположен в спокойном, уютном и живописном месте, Северного Кипра, посреди оли…
Villa 4 room villain Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 900 m² Number of floors 2
€ 648,586
Nestled in the heart of Kyrenia, is designed with one central idea: life as a perpetual holi…
2 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 65 m²
€ 57,615

Properties features in Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir