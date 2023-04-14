Northern Cyprus
Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Girne (Kyrenia)
Bungalow
Mountain View Bungalows for Sale in Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia
8
Agios Epiktitos
2
Karavas
1
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 83,943
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
128 m²
€ 386,837
Комплекс вилл находится в самой живописной части острова в 10 км от Кирении, на границе посе…
1 room apartment
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
60 m²
€ 120,766
A multi-storey complex with 720 apartments with 1, 2 bedrooms and several penthouses with 3 …
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
55 m²
€ 65,995
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
118 m²
2 Floor
€ 100,459
Это современный жилой комплекс, разработанный и спроектированный застройщиками Северного Кип…
2 room apartment with Residence and citizenship
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 81,199
A cozy apartment located in one of your favorite & nbsp; Northern Cyprus complexes, ideal fo…
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
7/13 Floor
€ 46,624
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
Villa 3 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
435 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 4,851,545
Villa for sale on the beach in an elite complex. Landscaped gardens. Smart Home technology. …
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
42 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 53,948
It is all about the location and this one won't let you down. Situated on the east coast…
2 room apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
10/27 Floor
€ 199,451
7 star Residence project in Longbeach, İskele North Cyprus. RENTAL GUARANTEE AND FURNITURE P…
4 room house
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 542,000
• 1 km to Golf Club • Beachfront embossed pool • High quality building mate…
Properties features in Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus
with sea view
cheap
luxury
