Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne (Kyrenia)
  4. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
8
Agios Epiktitos
2
Karavas
1
Bungalow To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 141,931
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 226,045
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 210,085

Properties features in Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir