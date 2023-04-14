Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus

100 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
VIP
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 128 m²
€ 386,837
Комплекс вилл находится в самой живописной части острова в 10 км от Кирении, на границе посе…
1 room apartmentin Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
VIP
1 room apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 57 m²
€ 143,682
Проект  расположен в спокойном, уютном и живописном месте, всего в 350 метрах от моря, …
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 670,512
Villa 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Closed area 155m2 , Living area 300m2, Land 430m2, Included w…
2 room apartmentin Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 102,289
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 201,976
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 297,023
1 room apartmentin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 114,778
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 79,602
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 464,485
Villa 4 room villain Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
4 bath 220 m²
€ 428,171
Проект  расположен в спокойном, уютном и живописном месте, Северного Кипра, посреди оли…
1 room apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 50 m²
€ 120,766
Алсанджак - самый популярный пригород Гирне, комплекс находится у дороги и связан общественн…
2 room apartmentin Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 219 m² Number of floors 2
€ 285,983
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 110,827
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² Number of floors 2
€ 176,357
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² Number of floors 2
€ 101,895
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
1 room apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 85,000
The complex-health center is located in Northern Cyprus in the eastern part of Kyrenia-Bahce…
1 room studio apartmentin Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² Number of floors 20
€ 73,749
 
1 room apartmentin Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 122 m² Number of floors 20
€ 258,547
 
2 room apartmentin Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² Number of floors 20
€ 89,673
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS:   PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATI…
3 room townhousein Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
3 bath 150 m²
€ 290,937
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15…
3 room townhousein Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 bath 150 m²
€ 290,937
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 108,839
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 155 m²
€ 482,283
Villa 4 room villain Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 900 m² Number of floors 2
€ 648,586
Nestled in the heart of Kyrenia, is designed with one central idea: life as a perpetual holi…
2 room apartmentin Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 3 Floor
€ 76,167
Great Location in Gönyeli in quiet neighborhood with a tenant.  Perfect in…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
Price on request
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Esentepe region Located only 200 meters t…
4 room housein Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 room house
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 149 m² Number of floors 2
€ 545,000
Duplex 4 + 1 with a private pool, rooftop terrace, garden, barbecue area and parking, in a n…
2 room apartmentin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 108 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 317,322
Duplex apartment in a modern residential complex in Esentepe! With magnificent sea views, lo…
4 room housein Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
4 room house
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 820,000
Property Description: Separate 4 bedroom villa Structural system: reinforced concrete and st…
2 room apartmentin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 357,000
• 100m to the beach "; The Cove"; • 1 km to Golf Club • Salt water pool wit…

Properties features in Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
