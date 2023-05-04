Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta
  4. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Gazimagusa, Northern Cyprus

Nicosia
76
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6/1
€ 698,000

Properties features in Gazimagusa, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir