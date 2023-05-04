Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Gazimagusa, Northern Cyprus

Nicosia
76
Apartment To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€ 1,083,000
4 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
4 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
€ 330,000
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Floor 2/1
€ 360,000
1 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 145,000
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/1
€ 310,000
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 260,000
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 197,000
1 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
€ 685,000
1 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
€ 1,179,000
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/1
€ 165,000
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6/1
€ 698,000
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 230,000
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 255,000
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 215,000
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 270,000
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 265,000
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 230,000
3 room apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 10/1
€ 2,027,000

Properties features in Gazimagusa, Northern Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir