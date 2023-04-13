Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta
  4. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
136
Nicosia
9
Trikomo
4
Villa To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 312,374
Villa 3 room villain Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 684,382
Villa 2 room villain Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 238,540
Villa 3 room villain Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 200 m²
€ 167,606
Villa 4 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
151 m²
€ 750,000
The elite residence overlooking the sea is located just a short walk from the centre of Prot…
Villa 3 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
207 m²
€ 550,000
The unique complex, consisting of 40 luxury villas, is located in the exclusive district of …
Villa 3 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
149 m²
€ 567,404
The modern residence is located within walking distance of the centre of Pernera, one of the…
Villa 3 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
127 m²
€ 550,000
The elite residence overlooking the sea is located just a short walk from the centre of Prot…
Villa 5 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
450 m²
€ 3,600,000
The unique complex, consisting of 40 luxury villas, is located in the exclusive district of …

Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir