Northern Cyprus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Northern Cyprus
New houses in Northern Cyprus
All new buildings in Northern Cyprus
46
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Northern Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Northern Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Northern Cyprus
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Northern Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Northern Cyprus
Find an Agent in Northern Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Northern Cyprus
Agents in Northern Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Northern Cyprus
Shop
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Northern Cyprus
Find an Agent in Northern Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Northern Cyprus
Agents in Northern Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Northern Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Famagusta
Villas
Villas for sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Famagusta
136
Nicosia
9
Trikomo
4
Villa
Clear all
62 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
190 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 244,964
Our detached houses are located in Famagusta- Mutluyaka region, the first phase of our proje…
Villa 2 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 2,030
Luxury villas with sea views for sale in Northern Cyprus These villas in Northern Cyprus ar…
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
163 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 363,000
For sale a house located in the popular resort of Protaras, just a few minutes from the famo…
Villa 3 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
435 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 5,100,000
Villa for sale on the beach in an elite complex. Landscaped gardens. Smart Home technology. …
Villa 3 room villa
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
314 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 465,000
Villa for sale in Agia Thekla, near the marina of Ayia Napa, Famagusta. The ideal option for…
Villa 3 room villa
Kapparis, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
205 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 423,000
Villa for sale in a complex under construction in Agia Triada, Protaras, Famagusta. The comp…
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
178 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
For sale a villa under construction in a new luxury complex. Walking distance to the best be…
Villa 5 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
138 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,050,000
For sale a mansion under construction, located on a spacious plot with a magnificent view of…
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 477,000
Villa for sale in a new complex in Paralimni, just a few hundred meters from the coastline. …
Villa 4 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
Villa for sale in the most promising area of Ayia Napa, Kokkines. Since Kokkines is a hill, …
Villa 4 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
178 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 466,000
Luxury villa for sale in an elite complex under construction in Perner, Protaras (Famagusta)…
Villa 5 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
348 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,150,000
Modern seafront villa in an exclusive new development of luxury living spaces located in Ayi…
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
168 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
Villa for sale in a gated complex in Prtoaras (Famagusta). The location of these villas is i…
Villa 3 room villa
Kapparis, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
205 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 423,000
Villa for sale in a complex under construction in Agia Triada, Protaras, Famagusta. The comp…
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
203 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 595,000
A house for sale in the picturesque area of Pernera, near the popular resort of Protaras. Th…
Villa 3 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
215 m²
€ 788,737
Новая вилла. В процессе строительства. 50 м от моря. 555 кв.м общей площади. 3-х уровневая. …
Villa 3 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
€ 162,231
One-story villa 3 + 1 with a spacious living room, three bedrooms and a large four-poster te…
Villa 3 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
325 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 385,123
Special project consisting of 9 villas in Famagusta Salamis Region. Known for its proxi…
Villa 2 room villa with Residence and citizenship
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
133 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 125,727
Cozy villa located in one of the favorite & nbsp; complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for bo…
Villa 2 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
133 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 120,488
Cozy villa located in one of the favorite & nbsp; complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for bo…
Villa 2 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
133 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 125,727
Cozy villa located in one of the favorite & nbsp; complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for bo…
Villa 2 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
133 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 120,488
Cozy villa located in one of the favorite & nbsp; complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for bo…
Villa 3 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
158 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 151,920
Luxury villa located in one of the favorite & nbsp; complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for …
Villa 3 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
158 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 146,682
Luxury villa located in one of the favorite & nbsp; complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for …
Villa 3 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
158 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 139,347
Luxury villa located in one of the favorite & nbsp; complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for …
Villa 3 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
158 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 134,109
Luxury villa in one of the favorites and nbsp; Northern Cyprus complexes, excellent for both…
Villa 3 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 251,197
“ Sea pearls and rdquo ;: Located in the center of. Iskele A total of 52 villas and nb…
Villa 3 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 240,730
& ldquo; Sea pearls & rdquo ;: Located in the center of. Iskele A total of 52 villas &…
Villa 3 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 230,264
“ Sea pearls and rdquo ;: Located in the center of. Iskele A total of 52 villas and nb…
Villa 3 room villa
Acheritou, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
175 m²
€ 141,418
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map