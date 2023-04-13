Northern Cyprus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Northern Cyprus
New houses in Northern Cyprus
All new buildings in Northern Cyprus
46
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Northern Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Northern Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Northern Cyprus
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Northern Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Northern Cyprus
Find an Agent in Northern Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Northern Cyprus
Agents in Northern Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Northern Cyprus
Shop
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Northern Cyprus
Find an Agent in Northern Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Northern Cyprus
Agents in Northern Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Northern Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Famagusta
Studios
Studios for Sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Famagusta
15
Trikomo
1
Studio apartment
Clear all
29 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
46 m²
9/11 Floor
€ 90,931
700 meters to the Mediterranean Sea and the equipped Long Beach The infrastruct…
1 room studio apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 58,231
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 62,711
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
46 m²
10 Floor
€ 103,454
2 room Studio apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
€ 188,741
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 76,419
Can you buy a place in paradise? Maybe, but not a place, but comfortable apartments!Buying r…
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
3 Floor
€ 99,516
Готовый блок в новом комплексе апартаментов и вилл в 50 м от собственного пляжа, с дей…
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
118 m²
2 Floor
€ 100,459
Это современный жилой комплекс, разработанный и спроектированный застройщиками Северного Кип…
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
91 m²
1 Floor
€ 64,892
Новый комплекс вилл и апартаментов. Дата ввода в эксплуатацию март 2022 г. Полностью с ремон…
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
7/13 Floor
€ 73,341
Payment plan: ON BLOCK & Laquo; E & Raquo; 1000 years. deposit 30% advance payment 30% accor…
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
11/16 Floor
€ 54,949
One of the most chic complexes of Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential from a…
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
5/16 Floor
€ 43,436
One of the most chic complexes of Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential from a…
1 room studio apartment with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
8/13 Floor
€ 48,195
One of the fanciest complexes in Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential from a …
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
4/13 Floor
€ 40,861
One of the most popular complexes of Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential! …
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
10/16 Floor
€ 52,386
One of the most popular complexes of Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential! …
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
7/13 Floor
€ 46,624
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 57,520
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 56,415
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartment
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
4/10 Floor
€ 44,901
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 55,368
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartment
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
64 m²
Number of floors 10
€ 43,855
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartment
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
64 m²
Number of floors 10
€ 56,415
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartment
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 52,228
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartment
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 53,589
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartment with Buying a property
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 56,886
Payment Plan:40 % - down payment within a month60 % - an invaluable installment for 24 month…
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
9/13 Floor
€ 73,328
The apartment is unfurnished with equipped kitchen and bathroom and a terrace with sea …
1 room studio apartment with Buying a property, with Investments
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
7/13 Floor
€ 73,328
The apartment is unfurnished with equipped kitchen and bathroom and a terrace with pool…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
54 m²
1/12 Floor
€ 43,892
This modern and sleek resort built by Afik Group is situated in Long Beach, Iskele and is on…
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
42 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 53,948
It is all about the location and this one won't let you down. Situated on the east coast…
Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map