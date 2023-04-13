Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

29 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 46 m² 9/11 Floor
€ 90,931
700 meters to the Mediterranean Sea and the equipped Long Beach    The infrastruct…
1 room studio apartmentin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 58,231
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 62,711
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
46 m² 10 Floor
€ 103,454
2 room Studio apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room Studio apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
€ 188,741
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 76,419
Can you buy a place in paradise? Maybe, but not a place, but comfortable apartments!Buying r…
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 3 Floor
€ 99,516
Готовый блок в новом комплексе апартаментов и вилл в 50 м от собственного  пляжа, с дей…
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m² 2 Floor
€ 100,459
Это современный жилой комплекс, разработанный и спроектированный застройщиками Северного Кип…
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 1 Floor
€ 64,892
Новый комплекс вилл и апартаментов. Дата ввода в эксплуатацию март 2022 г. Полностью с ремон…
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 7/13 Floor
€ 73,341
Payment plan: ON BLOCK & Laquo; E & Raquo; 1000 years. deposit 30% advance payment 30% accor…
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 11/16 Floor
€ 54,949
One of the most chic complexes of Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential from a…
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 5/16 Floor
€ 43,436
One of the most chic complexes of Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential from a…
1 room studio apartment with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 8/13 Floor
€ 48,195
One of the fanciest complexes in Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential from a …
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 4/13 Floor
€ 40,861
One of the most popular complexes of Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential! …
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 10/16 Floor
€ 52,386
One of the most popular complexes of Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential! …
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 7/13 Floor
€ 46,624
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 57,520
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² Number of floors 5
€ 56,415
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartmentin Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 44,901
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 55,368
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartmentin Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 64 m² Number of floors 10
€ 43,855
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartmentin Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 64 m² Number of floors 10
€ 56,415
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartmentin Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 52,228
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartmentin Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 53,589
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
1 room studio apartment with Buying a propertyin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with Buying a property
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 9
€ 56,886
Payment Plan:40 % - down payment within a month60 % - an invaluable installment for 24 month…
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 9/13 Floor
€ 73,328
The apartment is unfurnished with equipped kitchen and bathroom and a terrace with sea …
1 room studio apartment with Buying a property, with Investmentsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with Buying a property, with Investments
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 7/13 Floor
€ 73,328
The apartment is unfurnished with equipped kitchen and bathroom and a terrace with pool…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 54 m² 1/12 Floor
€ 43,892
This modern and sleek resort built by Afik Group is situated in Long Beach, Iskele and is on…
Studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
42 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 53,948
It is all about the location and this one won't let you down. Situated on the east coast…

