  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
389
Nicosia
99
Trikomo
71
74 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 46 m² 9/11 Floor
€ 90,931
700 meters to the Mediterranean Sea and the equipped Long Beach    The infrastruct…
1 room studio apartmentin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 58,231
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room apartmentin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 54,872
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 62,711
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 150,192
1 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 62 m² 9 Floor
€ 134,051
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
46 m² 10 Floor
€ 103,454
3 room housein Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
3 room house
Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 343 m² 25/26 Floor
€ 877,000
A luxurious penthouse for sale with a personal pool on the terrace, in a new complex under c…
2 room Studio apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room Studio apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
€ 188,741
2 room apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 223,251
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 11/30 Floor
€ 101,000
Premium class complex in Northern Cyprus We offer Apartments choice: 1 + 1 ( from 55 m2 ) …
2 room apartmentin Bafra, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bafra, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 196,000
A unique project on the Mediterranean coast of Northern Cyprus Resort premium complex on th…
2 room housein Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room house
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 406,417
Ready, fully furnished 2+1 villa for sale in Fourseasons, the most popular project in the Is…
2 room apartmentin Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 186 m²
Price on request
Brand new homes with direct sea views in North Cyprus New premium class project which is …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
Price on request
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Tatlisu region This luxurious project is …
2 room housein Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 room house
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 165 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 377,751
Specification apartments in a penthouse with 2 rooms Description of object: Apartment in an…
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 76,419
Can you buy a place in paradise? Maybe, but not a place, but comfortable apartments!Buying r…
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 114,463
Do you dream of living or working by the sea? Buying real estate in Northern Cyprus makes th…
Mansion 8 roomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 8 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 527 m²
€ 2,629,125
First of all, we wanted to give information about the architect who designed the special pro…
3 room apartmentin Cayirova, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Cayirova, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 330,000
The resort is located on the south side of the Karpas Peninsula, in the recently developing …
3 room housein Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 room house
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 325 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 753,000
This project is located in eastern Kyrenia. An exotic lifestyle with a modern, unique design…
2 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 146,531
A magnificent project where you can be in touch with nature, away from high-rise buildings, …
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 5/16 Floor
€ 69,602
2 room apartment with Investmentsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with Investments
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m² 3/13 Floor
€ 75,359
One of the most popular complexes of Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential fro…
2 room apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 90 m²
€ 141,418
3 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 125 m²
€ 65,995
1 room studio apartment with Buying a property, with Investmentsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with Buying a property, with Investments
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 7/13 Floor
€ 73,328
The apartment is unfurnished with equipped kitchen and bathroom and a terrace with pool…
2 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 80 m²
€ 67,985
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Kumyali, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kumyali, Northern Cyprus
3 bath
€ 249,899
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 268,073

Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
